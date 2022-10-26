Ships' Exhaust Can Be Cleaned by 'Dry' Scrubber Tech

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sodum bicarbonate: alternative to water. File Image / Pixabay

A marine technology firm has developed 'dry' exhaust abatement technology to remove sulfur from a ship's emissions.

The firm called Sodaflexx says that its system is cheaper than the wet exhaust gas cleaning system alternative and can deliver typical savings of around 30% over its competitor.

The system uses sodium bicarbonate to eliminate pollutants from a ship's exhaust. No special construction standards are applied to the material and, according to the company's website, the equipment is simplier to install than the wet variety which uses wash water to remove pollution.

Sodaflexx started up in 2018 and is based in London.

A second ship is to install its technology this month, according to trade press reports.