Aurora Marine Fuels Launches New Dubai Desk

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is planning to use its new Dubai desk to strengthen its presence in the Middle East. File Image / Pixabay

Bunkering firm Aurora Marine Fuels has launched a new desk in Dubai.

The firm is planning to use its new Dubai desk to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The new desk adds to offices in London, Athens and Istanbul.

London-based Aurora Marine Fuels was established in 2019, trading marine fuels and lubricants worldwide.

"This latest expansion aims to better serve clients in another key maritime hub, offering competitive pricing and top quality service while leveraging the expertise and fleet of the Borealis Maritime Group," the company representative said by email.

For more information on the firm's new presence in Dubai, contact bunkers@auroramarinefuels.com.