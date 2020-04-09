Marine Traffic Levels Unchanged at Rotterdam: Port Authority

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port activities are continuing as normal at Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay

Levels of marine traffic in Northwest Europe have not dropped off significantly despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Port of Rotterdam.

"For the time being, the corona crisis doesn't seem to have had an impact on the number of sea-going and inland vessels calling on the port: over the past week, it has been business as usual in the port in terms of container ships, tankers and inland vessels," the port authority wrote in a statement on its website this week.

The level of absence caused by illness among the ports's pilots and linesmen, within the towing services and the harbour master's division is "at normal levels," the authority said.