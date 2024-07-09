EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Baseblue Seeks Experienced Bunker Trader in Netherlands
Tuesday July 9, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with two to four years of experience as a bunker trader and fluent English. Image Credit: Baseblue
Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue is seeking to hire an experienced bunker trader in the Netherlands.
The company is looking for candidates with two to four years of experience as a bunker trader and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Building relationships with existing and new business partners
- Buying and selling marine fuels worldwide
- Guiding customers on fueling strategies, considering regulations and new fuels
- Supporting the office in reaching its targets, while achieving your own
- Participating in client and supplier visits worldwide
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.