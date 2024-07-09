BUNKER JOBS: Baseblue Seeks Experienced Bunker Trader in Netherlands

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday July 9, 2024

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue is seeking to hire an experienced bunker trader in the Netherlands.

The company is looking for candidates with two to four years of experience as a bunker trader and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Building relationships with existing and new business partners
  • Buying and selling marine fuels worldwide
  • Guiding customers on fueling strategies, considering regulations and new fuels
  • Supporting the office in reaching its targets, while achieving your own
  • Participating in client and supplier visits worldwide

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com