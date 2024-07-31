Montfort to Restart Production at Fujairah Refinery in August: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Montfort's Fujairah refinery produces more than 30 million barrels per year of low-sulfur bunker fuels. Image Credit: Montfort

Commodity trading firm Montfort is reportedly set to restart production at its Fujairah refinery in August.

Production at the plant -- a major producer of VLSFO for the Middle Eastern bunker market -- had been shut down since May because of a lack of feedstock, price reporting agency Argus Media reported on Tuesday, citing comments from the company.

The plant is owned by Montfort and a UAE-based investment group owned by Sheikh Ahmed bin Dalmook al Maktoum.

The refinery produces more than 30 million barrels per year of low sulfur bunker fuels.

Montfort completed its acquisition of Uniper Energy DMCC in May 2023, and renamed the business Fort Energy Refining Middle East DMCC.