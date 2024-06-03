UK Reports New Ship Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 55,300 DWT LPG carrier Al Salam came under attack about 48 nautical miles south-west of Al Hudaydah at 4:35 PM UTC on Saturday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship was reported in the Red Sea over the weekend, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The 55,300 DWT LPG carrier Al Salam came under attack about 48 nautical miles south-west of Al Hudaydah at 4:35 PM UTC on Saturday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master witnessed an explosion a significant distance from the vessel," the agency said.

"The vessel and all crew are reported safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past seven months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.