Egypt: Green Hydrogen Project Lands EU Supply Contract

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Egypt: supplier. File Image / Pixabay.

A green hydrogen project located in Egypt's industrial zone, Sokhna, has won a EUR 397 million contract to supply renewable ammonia to the European Union.

The contract is part of the H2Global tender which is backed by the German government.

The agreement covers renewable ammonia that will initially be supplied at up to 19,500 tons in 2027. This could increase to a total of 397,000 tons by 2033, with a fixed price of EUR1,000 per ton, according to a report by local news provider Egypt Today.

The Sokhna industrial area includes a port where Ship & Bunker reported the start of bunkering operations last year.

Ammonia is one of a number of alternative marine fuels under consideration by shipping companies to reduce their carbon footprint.