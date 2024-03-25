BUNKER JOBS: Malik Supply Seeks Bunker Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuel supplier Malik Supply is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Greece.

The company is looking for candidates who excel at sales and with experience as a bunker trader or with a relevant educational background in business, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

"Presently, our organization comprises a diverse team of over 80 employees around the world and is recognized for its qualifications across various accreditations from ISO and ISCC," the company said.

"Looking ahead, our focus remains on advancing towards a more sustainable future in the maritime industry."

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Coordinating with local ports and supply agents to facilitate deliveries

Spotting business opportunities and supporting business development initiatives

Acquiring new accounts and maintaining existing customer relationships

Responding to customer requirements, negotiating prices, and finalizing deals

The deadline for applications is May 1. For more information, click here.