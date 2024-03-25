EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Malik Supply Seeks Bunker Trader in Greece
The company is looking for candidates who excel at sales and with experience as a bunker trader or with a relevant educational background in business. Image Credit: Malik Supply
Marine fuel supplier Malik Supply is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Greece.
The company is looking for candidates who excel at sales and with experience as a bunker trader or with a relevant educational background in business, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
"Presently, our organization comprises a diverse team of over 80 employees around the world and is recognized for its qualifications across various accreditations from ISO and ISCC," the company said.
"Looking ahead, our focus remains on advancing towards a more sustainable future in the maritime industry."
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Coordinating with local ports and supply agents to facilitate deliveries
- Spotting business opportunities and supporting business development initiatives
- Acquiring new accounts and maintaining existing customer relationships
- Responding to customer requirements, negotiating prices, and finalizing deals
The deadline for applications is May 1. For more information, click here.