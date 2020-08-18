UK Firms Eye Renewable Energy for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Glasgow: COP-26. File Image / Pixabay.

UK firms Malin Newbuild and Smart Green Shipping are to build a prototype vessel running on wind power and renewable energy.

This could be ready in time for the global environmental conference COP-26 to be held in the UK city of Glasgow next year if the project secures funding.

The technology is called fastrig and £6 million ($7.8m) is needed to put a prototype on the water, according to environmental news provider Business Green.

The developers say that their fastrig technology could be installed on commercial ships to reduce fuel consumption.