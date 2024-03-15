Ports of Trelleborg and Lübeck Plan Fossil Fuel-Free Green Corridor by 2040

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ports of Trelleborg and Lübeck and shipping company TT-Line have signed a memorandum of understanding on creating a green shipping corridor. Image Credit: Trelleborgs Hamn

A green shipping corridor is being planned between Germany and Sweden, with the intention with doing away with fossil fuels on the route by2040.

The ports of Trelleborg and Lübeck and shipping company TT-Line have signed a memorandum of understanding on creating a green shipping corridor, the organisations said in a press release this week.

The organisations plan jointly to develop sustainable solutions and concrete projects with a view to phasing out the use of fossil fuels within the corridor by 2040.

The two ports intend to add additional shore power connections, while TT-Line will convert four of its ships to be able to connect to the facilities while at berth.