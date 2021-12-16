PMG Holding Hires Senior Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

PMG announced the opening of its new office in Greece last month. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier PMG Holding has hired a new senior trader in Greece.

The firm has hired Teri Houhouli as a senior trader in its Athens office, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Houhouli was previously a senior broker at Prime's Bunkerplus Services, and had earlier worked as a bunker trader at Integr8 Fuels and Amoil International.

"'PMG is a strong name and I believe that the additional office will help to strengthen the company's relationships in the Greek market even further," Houhouli said in the statement.

"We can be agile in our approach and offer clients the flexibility and responsiveness that is so important."

PMG announced the opening of its new office in Greece last month. The firm now has four offices worldwide.