Alternative Marine Fuels Regulation on MSC108 Agenda

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IMO's London HQ. Image Credit / S&B

MSC108, the International Maritime Organisation's maritime safety committee, meets this week at IMO headquarters in London.

The agenda will see a range of topics discussed by delegates including the safety of ships using new technologies and alternative marine fuels and regulation for autonomous ships.

The committee's work will consider the report of the correspondence group, set up at MSC107, on the Development of a Safety Regulatory Framework to Support the Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships Using New Technologies and Alternative Fuels.

According to the IMO, the report will have a summary list of fuels and technologies that could support the reduction of GHG emissions from ships, as well as an assessment of technical aspects, hazards, and risks to ship/shoreside for each of these listed fuels and technologies.

In addition, safety obstacles and gaps in existing regulations will have been assessed.

MSC108 runs from 15 to 24 May.