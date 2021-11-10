Grimaldi's Trasmed GLE Opts for RoPax Scrubber Retrofits

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Scrubber installation. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Trasmed GLE S.L., a Spanish subsidiary of Grimaldi Group, has opted to retrofit two of its RoPax vessels with scrubbers.

The order was booked this month with Wärtsilä for the RoPax vessels Volcan del Teide and Ciudad de Granada which operate in the Mediterranean Sea.

Each vessel will have four scrubbers installed, one on each main engine, and will be capable of scrubbing down to the global 0.50% sulfur limit and the 0.1% sulfur limit within emissions control areas (ECAs).

The retrofit work is expected to take place in 2022.

“All the Trasmed fleet will have the scrubbers installed before next summer 2022. This will be a huge effort from our technical department and confirms our full commitment to be a “environmentally friendly” shipping company," said Ettore Morace, Managing Director at Trasmed GLE S.L..

If nothing else, the order highlights the ongoing interest in scrubber technology. Orders had slumpped in the immediate aftermath of IMO 2020 but rising oil prices have resulted in the technology looking increasingly attractive.