BUNKER JOBS: Glander Seeks Trader and Junior Trader in Valencia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The roles are based in the company's Valencia office. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Hybrid marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a trader and a junior trader in Valencia.

For both roles the company is looking for candidates with at least two years of relevant experience, it said in job advertisements on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement for the trader role lists the following areas of responsibility:

Responsible for purchase, sale and supply of fuel and lube oil within the shipping industry with own client portfolio

Initiate contact with new clients and establish good relationships

Expand and nurture existing customer relationships

Negotiate prices and deliver services based on agreed terms

Identify business opportunities and support business development activities

Understand customer requirements, provide guidance, and close deals

For more information, click here for the trader role and here for the junior role.