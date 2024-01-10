Glander International Appoints Head of New Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Frederik Moser: head of new fuels at Glander International Bunkering. Image Credit / Glander International.

Bunker trading firm Glander International Bunkering has made a new appointment to spearhead its energy transition.

Frederik Moser has been selected to lead the company's decarbonisation drive, Glander said in a statement.

He will head up a team of new fuel advisors working across nine offices.

"Moser will assume a pivotal role in steering Glander International Bunkering into the next bunkering era," the statement said.

As head of new fuels, Moser will chart a "clear new fuels direction" and promote "collaboration".

Moser, who is based in Tonberg, Norway, called his new role will be "an exciting challenge". He has a wealth of knowledge of global directives including in European Union emissions trading scheme (EU ETS) and FuelEU Maritime.