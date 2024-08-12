XPower Trading Hires Regional Trading Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ümit Karagöz has joined the company as the regional trading manager in Dubai as of this month. Image Credit: XPower Trading

Marine fuel trading firm XPower Trading has hired a new regional trading manager in Dubai.

Ümit Karagöz has joined the company as the regional trading manager in Dubai as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Karagöz has worked in the bunker industry for more than 20 years.

"We are super excited to welcome Ümit to our team," Sinan Utlu, co-director of XPower Trading, said in the statement.

"His industry insights will be instrumental in driving our growth and enhancing our service offerings in the region.

"We are confident that under his leadership, our Dubai operations will reach new heights."