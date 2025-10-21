Oilmar Expands Into Cargo and Base Oil Trading

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oilmar has hired Alvaro Verdu as a senior cargo trader in Dubai and Siddarth Bhavani as senior base oii trader in Dubai. Image Credit: Oilmar

Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar is expanding its operations to cover cargoes and base oils.

The firm's expanded trading department will now cover cargo and base oil trading as well as marine fuels, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Oilmar has hired Alvaro Verdu as a senior cargo trader in Dubai and Siddarth Bhavani as senior base oii trader in Dubai.

"At Oilmar, we remain committed to 'Powering tomorrow's trade today'," the company said in the post.

"With Alvaro and Siddarth on board, we are confident in enhancing our capabilities and expanding our footprint across global markets."

Earlier this month the firm underwent a management buyout, transferring ownership to the company's executive team.