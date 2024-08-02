BUNKER JOBS: Shipping Firm Seeks Bunker Procurement Officer in Dubai

A shipping company is seeking to hire a bunker procurement officer in Dubai.

Shipping and logistics consultancy House of Shipping highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is described as 'a leading global shipping company'.

The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience in feeder or liner shipping companies' operations.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Scheduling forecasted monthly Bunker supply to Sea Lead fleet

Preparing the estimation voy consumption for bunker supply purpose

Approval of Bunker invoices to finance

Coordination with Master for the BDN reception and record

Maintain accurate records and documentation for relevant reports

Assist Bunker Manager in his functions

