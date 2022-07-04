France Plans Hydrogen Bunker Barge for 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hydrogen. File Image / Pixabay

A hydrogen bunker barge that will also provide cold ironing services is planned to launch in France in 2025.

Hydrogène de France (HDF Energy) and its partners as part of the ELEMANTA H2 project today said they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop the barge and deploy it in the Port of Rouen.

The port and associated Rubis Terminal location was chose "because of its strategic position close to Paris," the company said.

A demonstration barge will use a high-power hydrogen fuel cell system manufactured in France by HDF Energy, while the hydrogen - produced locally to "reduce the impact of the volatility of international fossil fuel markets" - will "meet the refueling needs of future hydrogen ships."

The firm also plans to standardize and replicate its solution, with higher power levels, in the main European ports, including future large hydrogen hub projects.

Hydrogen is one of the energy carriers being considered to replace oil bunkers as part of marine shipping's decarbonization efforts and transition away from fossil fuels.