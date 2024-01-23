US and Allies Attack Eight Houthi Targets in Yemen After Red Sea Attacks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

US and UK forces with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands carried out the strikes at about 11:59 PM Sanaa time on Monday. Image Credit: US Central Command

Forces from the US and its allies attacked eight targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen late on Monday as part of the continuing mission to counter attacks on commercial shipping around the country's coast.

US and UK forces with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands carried out the strikes at about 11:59 PM Sanaa time on Monday, US Central Command said in a social media post.

"These strikes from this multilateral coalition targeted areas in Houthi-controlled Yemen used to attack international merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region," the organisation said.

"The targets included missile systems and launchers, air defense systems, radars, and deeply buried weapons storage facilities.

"These strikes are intended to degrade Houthi capability to continue their reckless and unlawful attacks on US and UK ships as well as international commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.

"These strikes are separate and distinct from the multinational freedom of navigation actions performed under Operation Prosperity Guardian."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past two months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.