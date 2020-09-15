KPI OceanConnect Hires New MD for Hamburg Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Boris Gronenberg. Image Credit / KPI OceanConnect

Bunker company KPI OceanConnect has appointed Boris Gronenberg managing director for its Hamburg base.

The firm lost its team in the German maritime city following the merger of KPI and OceanConnect earlier this year.

Gronenberg, who is an experienced bunker industry professional, says he wants to put the company at the heart of the German maritime sector.

The new appointee said that his aim is to make KPI OceanConnect "the preferred partner to German ship owners and provide a one-stop solution to all our business partners' needs".

But the first task in his in-tray is developing the bunker team.

"My immediate priority as managing director is to set the right team for the Hamburg operations. Each team member has the opportunity to play an important role in the future growth and direction of the company," he said.

The two bunker firms completed their merger in August.

However, at the time the Hamburg bunker team joined a competitor. Chief executive Søren Høll told Ship & Bunker in early August that the market could expect more news on this in September.