Denmark: Start-up Bunkermetric Builds Team

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Co-founder: Christian Plum. Image Credit / Bunkermetric.

Danish start-up Bunkermetric has strengthened its team as more shipping companies gravitate to its way of acquiring and managing a ship's fuel use and budget.

Software developer Suresh Kette has joined the company's Copenhagen office while business executive Kris Kosmala is in position as chief commercial officer. A data scientist will complete the growth spurt next month, the company said.

"We expect to build on the momentum of 2020 and rapidly scale up number of vessels planning bunker purchases with our technology," co-founder Christian Plum said.

Bunkermetric's key offering, Bunkerplanner, can be accessed via vessel operations software firm Dataloy Systems, a business partnership that has brought Bunkermetric its "first, large, paying customers".

In addition, Bunkermetric is offering a two-month free trial using its Bunkerplanner product to cover up to 20 vessels. The offer includes the integration of the software with a ship's voyage management or scheduling system, according to Bunkermetric.