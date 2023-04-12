BUNKER JOBS: Verifuel Seeks Business Development Manager in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Verifuel is a unit of classification society Bureau Veritas. Image Credit: Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas bunker monitoring unit Verifuel is seeking to hire a business development manage in Northwest Europe.

The company is looking for candidates with a background in shipping, engines or marine fuel, and preferably a degree in engineering or naval architecture, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Ensure sales targets are met

Key account management of existing customer base

Attract new customers

Develop and strengthen VFs position in the market

Set up contracts and monitor customer performance

Organise and engage in regular customer meetings

Represent Bureau Veritas VeriFuel in seminars and at conferences

Contribute to development of the VeriFuel portfolio, e.g. new services

Arrange and conduct customer events, e.g. Round Table meetings

Participate in periodic meetings with VeriFuel team

The deadline for applications is April 23. For more information, click here.