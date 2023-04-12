EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Verifuel Seeks Business Development Manager in Europe
Wednesday April 12, 2023
Verifuel is a unit of classification society Bureau Veritas. Image Credit: Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas bunker monitoring unit Verifuel is seeking to hire a business development manage in Northwest Europe.
The company is looking for candidates with a background in shipping, engines or marine fuel, and preferably a degree in engineering or naval architecture, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Ensure sales targets are met
- Key account management of existing customer base
- Attract new customers
- Develop and strengthen VFs position in the market
- Set up contracts and monitor customer performance
- Organise and engage in regular customer meetings
- Represent Bureau Veritas VeriFuel in seminars and at conferences
- Contribute to development of the VeriFuel portfolio, e.g. new services
- Arrange and conduct customer events, e.g. Round Table meetings
- Participate in periodic meetings with VeriFuel team
The deadline for applications is April 23. For more information, click here.