BUNKER JOBS: Verifuel Seeks Business Development Manager in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday April 12, 2023

Bureau Veritas bunker monitoring unit Verifuel is seeking to hire a business development manage in Northwest Europe.

The company is looking for candidates with a background in shipping, engines or marine fuel, and preferably a degree in engineering or naval architecture, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Ensure sales targets are met
  • Key account management of existing customer base
  • Attract new customers
  • Develop and strengthen VFs position in the market
  • Set up contracts and monitor customer performance
  • Organise and engage in regular customer meetings
  • Represent Bureau Veritas VeriFuel in seminars and at conferences
  • Contribute to development of the VeriFuel portfolio, e.g. new services
  • Arrange and conduct customer events, e.g. Round Table meetings
  • Participate in periodic meetings with VeriFuel team

The deadline for applications is April 23. For more information, click here.

