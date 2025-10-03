BUNKER JOBS: QatarEnergy Seeks Bunker Procurement Specialist

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is seeking candidates with at least eight years of professional experience, including a minimum of five years in bunkering. Image Credit: QatarEnergy

Energy firm QatarEnergy is seeking to hire a bunker procurement specialist in Doha.

The company is seeking candidates with at least eight years of professional experience, including a minimum of five years in bunkering, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Lead global bunker fuel procurement, ensuring compliance with MARPOL/IMO standards and internal policies.

Execute spot and term purchases, analyze bids, and secure optimal pricing and delivery schedules.

Coordinate bunker nominations and delivery logistics with suppliers, ship agents, and internal stakeholders.

Manage procurement workflows and vendor data using systems like SAP and Shipnet, ensuring accuracy and compliance.

Monitor supplier performance, handle disputes, and prepare reports to support strategic sourcing and budgeting decisions.

