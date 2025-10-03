EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: QatarEnergy Seeks Bunker Procurement Specialist
Friday October 3, 2025
The company is seeking candidates with at least eight years of professional experience, including a minimum of five years in bunkering. Image Credit: QatarEnergy
Energy firm QatarEnergy is seeking to hire a bunker procurement specialist in Doha.
The company is seeking candidates with at least eight years of professional experience, including a minimum of five years in bunkering, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Lead global bunker fuel procurement, ensuring compliance with MARPOL/IMO standards and internal policies.
- Execute spot and term purchases, analyze bids, and secure optimal pricing and delivery schedules.
- Coordinate bunker nominations and delivery logistics with suppliers, ship agents, and internal stakeholders.
- Manage procurement workflows and vendor data using systems like SAP and Shipnet, ensuring accuracy and compliance.
- Monitor supplier performance, handle disputes, and prepare reports to support strategic sourcing and budgeting decisions.
