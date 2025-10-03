BUNKER JOBS: QatarEnergy Seeks Bunker Procurement Specialist

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday October 3, 2025

Energy firm QatarEnergy is seeking to hire a bunker procurement specialist in Doha.

The company is seeking candidates with at least eight years of professional experience, including a minimum of five years in bunkering, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Lead global bunker fuel procurement, ensuring compliance with MARPOL/IMO standards and internal policies.
  • Execute spot and term purchases, analyze bids, and secure optimal pricing and delivery schedules.
  • Coordinate bunker nominations and delivery logistics with suppliers, ship agents, and internal stakeholders.
  • Manage procurement workflows and vendor data using systems like SAP and Shipnet, ensuring accuracy and compliance.
  • Monitor supplier performance, handle disputes, and prepare reports to support strategic sourcing and budgeting decisions.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com