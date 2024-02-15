Monjasa Appoints Senior Manager of Sustainability Department

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The department's new manager joined Monjasa as a senior sustainability specialist in April 2023. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has appointed a new senior manager of its group sustainability department.

Lene Straarup Skygebjerg has been appointed Monjasa's group sustainability senior manager in Fredericia as of this month, she said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Skygebjerg joined Monjasa as a senior sustainability specialist in April 2023. She had earlier worked for Vattenfall since 2017.

"I'm happy to share that we now have a new established Sustainability Department for the Monjasa Group," Skygebjerg said.

"I will lead our team as Group Sustainability Senior Manager.

"The team will be working with both Monjasa Group's sustainability and energy transition framework."