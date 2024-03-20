'Dark Fleet' Tanker Involved in Collision Off Denmark: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship had been scheduled to load Urals crude at Primorsk on March 4. File Image / Pixabay

A 'dark fleet' tanker on a voyage to pick up Russian crude was reportedly involved in a collision off Denmark earlier this month.

The 15-year-old tanker Andromeda Star collided with an unnamed ship off Denmark on March 2, news agency Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing comments from the Danish Maritime Authority.

The ship had been scheduled to load Urals crude at Primorsk on March 4.

Despite sanctions from a range of Western countries since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Russia's energy exports continue to flow to Asia-Pacific and elsewhere, often on an elderly fleet of ships with uncertain insurance cover. The environmental risk from these vessels is increasingly referred to as a concern by regulators in countries whose waters these ships pass through.