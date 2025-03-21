Methane Group MAMII Urges EU to Align FuelEU with IMO Methane Rules

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO is expected to adopt guidelines for measuring methane slip from engines at the MEPC meeting in April. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII) has urged the EU to integrate upcoming methane guidelines from the IMO into the Fuel EU Maritime regulation.

The IMO at the upcoming MEPC 83 meeting in April is expected to adopt methane slip guidelines, which include guidelines for test bed and onboard measurements for methane emissions from engines.

"MAMII calls on the EU to integrate the new IMO guidelines - set for approval at the upcoming MEPC 83 meeting - into FuelEU Maritime," it said in an open letter.

MAMII stresses that without clear regulatory incentives and accurate emissions assessments, the adoption of methane-cutting technologies could stall.

The letter calls for greater investment in methane-cutting solutions, proof-of-concept trials and enhanced emissions tracking to reduce LNG's greenhouse gas impact.

LNG can lower CO2 emissions by up to 25% compared to conventional marine fuels, but methane slip can reduce its overall environmental advantage due to methane's high global warming potential.

Using cleaner alternatives like bio-LNG and e-methane can help mitigate this issue to some extent.

Meanwhile, the LNG lobby Sea-LNG argues that significant advancements in engine technology will limit methane slip.

"With the IMO set to approve new methane guidelines, the EU has a key opportunity to strengthen its own approach, Panos Mitrou, chairperson at MAMII, said.

"Clear, science-based policies can accelerate innovation, support real-world trials, and ensure methane measurement and reduction technologies are put to use."