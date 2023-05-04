KPI OceanConnect Appoints Finance Business Partner in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Patel is based in the firm's London office. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect has appointed a new finance business partner in London.

London-based Divya Patel has been promoted to finance business partner, KPI OceanConnect said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Patel has worked for the firm as group accounting analyst for the past four years.

"Divya has been a valued member of our team since 2019," the company said in the statement.

"Her hard work and commitment, along with her recent successful completion of the CIMA qualification with top marks, has set her up for continued success.

"As a CIMA-qualified Chartered Management Accountant, Divya brings her expertise to her new role to strengthen the cooperation between finance and commercial."