Fujairah: Oil Product Stocks Follow Global Trend

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tanks: filling up. File image/Pixabay.

Oil product stockpiles in the Middle Eastern bunkering hub of Fujairah climbed 8% in March 23-30 compared with the previous week, according to price-reporting agency SP Global Platts.

Citing data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, the report said that bunker fuel stocks jumped to a five-week high.

However, marine and other heavy fuel inventories were below the record 15.425 million barrels reached in November 2019.

Middle distillates stockpiles jumped 24% to 2.304 million barrels after falling 39% in the previous week. Middle distillates include jet fuel, kerosene, gasoil, diesel and marine bunker gasoil.

Analysts estimate that global oil stocks are rising at a rate of 10% a month on the back of covid-19 weakened demand.