Shell Completes First LNG Bunkering in Zeebrugge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm bunkered Anji Shipping's pure car and truck carrier the Saic Anji Sincerity at the Belgian port last week. Image Credit: Shell

Global energy producer Shell has completed its first LNG bunkering operation at Zeebrugge.

The firm bunkered Anji Shipping's pure car and truck carrier the Saic Anji Sincerity at the Belgian port last week, Tahir Faruqui, global head of downstream LNG at Shell Trading, said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"We want to thank the port of Zeebrugge and our agency, Hoppe Maritime Group for collaborating on this first bunkering, which expands our global marine LNG fueling network to 20 locations across 12 countries," Faruqui said in the post.

Zeebrugge saw a total of 21,825 mt of LNG bunker sales in 2023, up from 2,240 mt the previous year.

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.