Shell Mulls LNG Bunker Supply in Egypt

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shell officials met a delegation from the Suez Canal Economic Zone authority in the Netherlands earlier this month. Image Credit: SCZone

Global energy producer Shell is considering the possibility of setting up LNG bunker supply in Egypt.

Shell officials met a delegation from the Suez Canal Economic Zone authority in the Netherlands earlier this month, the Egyptian authority said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

During the meeting, Shell's representatives discussed the possibility of setting up LNG bunkering in Egypt, according to the statement.

"Within the meeting, Shell officials showcased the activity of bunkering services with liquefied natural gas (LNG), and the possibility of implementing this activity in Egypt through SCZONE-affiliated ports, due to the large density of transshipment of SCZONE ports, as well as the availability of the elements for implementing the bunkering activity, building on the successes SCZONE achieved after restoring bunkering services with fossil and green fuel in the ports of East and West Port Said and Sokhna," the authority said.

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.