Shipergy Appoints Head of Procurement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kamilaris has worked for Shipergy since May 2022. Image Credit: Nikolas Kamilaris / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm Shipergy has appointed a head of procurement in Athens.

Nikolas Kamilaris has been appointed to the role of head of procurement in Athens as of April, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Kamilaris has worked for Shipergy since May 2022, serving previously as a senior bunker buyer.

He had earlier worked for parent company The Signal Group from 2018 to 2022.

Shipergy said in March that it would be using a new $15 million credit facility from DNB Bank to help finance a global expansion.

CEO Daniel Rose told Ship & Bunker in January that the company was seeking to hire seven traders worldwide and launch a new hub in Singapore.