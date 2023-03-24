BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Bunker Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Athens office. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Athens.

The firm is looking for candidates with three to five years of relevant sales experience, preferably in shipping, and strong communication skills in Greek and English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

"As marine fuel trader your focus will be on the sale and purchase of marine fuels, market intelligence, and logistical planning to optimize value for our business partners," the company said in the advertisement.

"You will focus on creating and maintaining long-lasting relationships with clients and suppliers to grow our business in new and existing markets.

"You will develop networks and collaborate with people all over the world on a daily basis.

"In this role, you will be an integral part of our dedicated and passionate trading team and work alongside experienced professionals."

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Worldwide trading

Developing new customer partnerships through cold calls and networking in shipping

Managing fuel partnerships and contract negotiations

Market analysis to identify new business opportunities

For more information, click here.