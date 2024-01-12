Tankers Avoid Red Sea Following US, UK Strikes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tankers: turning around. File Image / Pixabay.

At least four oil tankers have diverted course from the Red Sea since overnight strikes by the US and UK on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Citing shipping data from LSEG and Kpler, the tankers Toya, Diyyinah-I, Stolt Zulu and Navig8 Pride LHJ were all seen turning around mid-voyage in order to avoid the Red Sea early on Friday, Reuters reported.

One of the tankers, Toya, a very large crude carrier capable of carrying up to 2 million barrels of oil, was unladen, the data showed, while the other three vessels are fuel tankers.

US and UK forces hit Houthi military bases in Yemen in retaliation for multiple attacks on international shipping and patrolling naval vessels.