Geos Group Opens Second Bunker Point at UK's Port of Blyth

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Geos Group has opened a second bunker point at the Port of Blyth, enhancing marine fuel supply options for vessels. Image Credit: Geos Group

Fuel supplier Geos Group has announced the opening of a second marine fuel bunker point at Wimbourne Quay in the Port of Blyth, following the completion of a new pipeline extension from its existing fuel storage terminal.

The project supports the recent £10 million ($13.27 million) redevelopment of the Bates Clean Energy Terminal, which includes upgraded heavy-lift quays and expanded warehousing, the firm said in a statement on its website last week.

With construction, testing and certification now complete, the new bunker point is fully operational, improving refuelling flexibility for vessels operating in the North Sea.

“Increasing direct bunkering options has been a key goal in the terminal redevelopment,” Alan Todd, Port Director at Blyth, said.

“It’s a pleasure to hand over operation of the new pipeline to a trusted partner like Geos.”

The upgrade comes as the company marks 10 years since opening its Blyth terminal.

Geos Group says the expanded service underscores its commitment to supporting the region’s growing maritime and energy sectors.

The firm’s terminal in Blyth has a capacity of 15 million litres, where bunkers are supplied via ex-pipeline.