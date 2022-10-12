Vopak Mulls Vlissingen Green Ammonia Import Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The site has two 55,000 m3 refrigerated LPG storage tanks that could be adapted for ammonia storage. Image Credit: Vopak

Storage firm Vopak is considering developing an import terminal for green ammonia at Vlissingen.

The firm is currently making preparations at its Vlissingen facility for the storage of green ammonia, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The site has two 55,000 m3 refrigerated LPG storage tanks that could be adapted for this purpose.

The company envisages the ammonia being needed as a green marine fuel, a fertilizer feedstock and a carrier of hydrogen for use in industry in the region.

"The final investment decision will, among other things, be taken on the basis of market interest," the company said in the statement.