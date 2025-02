Bunker Partner Hires Senior Bunker Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hasemaki was previously a senior bunker trader for Rudder SAM in Greece. Image Credit: Jocelyne Hasemaki / LinkedIn

Marine fuel brokerage and trading firm Bunker Partner has hired a new senior bunker trader in Greece.

Jocelyne Hasemaki has joined Bunker Partner as a senior bunker trader in its Athens office as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Hasemaki previously served as a senior bunker trader for Rudder SAM in Greece from May 2023 to this month.

She had earlier worked for Marisks from 2021 to 2023, for NAAS from 2018 to 2022, for Oil Marketing and Trading International from 2011 to 2017, for Bunkernet from 2010 to 2011 and for Brilliant Maritime Services from 2007 to 2010.