BUNKER JOBS: Glander International Bunkering Seeks Purchaser in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday April 15, 2022

Marine fuel trading firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Dubai

The firm is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience within the marine or bunker sectors, fluent written and spoken English and proven understanding of bunker buying and operational methodologies, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Handling of day-to-day bunker purchasing from physical market

  • Internal stakeholder management

  • Optimising and handling the supplier portfolio and relationships

  • Involvement in trading derivatives/hedging techniques

  • Market analysis for trading strategies and contract demand

  • Ensuring persistent data and KPI follow-up

  • Claims handling and post fixing follow-up

