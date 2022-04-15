EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Glander International Bunkering Seeks Purchaser in Dubai
The role is based in Glander's Dubai office. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering
Marine fuel trading firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Dubai.
The firm is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience within the marine or bunker sectors, fluent written and spoken English and proven understanding of bunker buying and operational methodologies, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Handling of day-to-day bunker purchasing from physical market
-
Internal stakeholder management
-
Optimising and handling the supplier portfolio and relationships
-
Involvement in trading derivatives/hedging techniques
-
Market analysis for trading strategies and contract demand
-
Ensuring persistent data and KPI follow-up
-
Claims handling and post fixing follow-up
For more information, click here.