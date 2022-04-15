BUNKER JOBS: Glander International Bunkering Seeks Purchaser in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Glander's Dubai office. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Marine fuel trading firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Dubai.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience within the marine or bunker sectors, fluent written and spoken English and proven understanding of bunker buying and operational methodologies, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Handling of day-to-day bunker purchasing from physical market

Internal stakeholder management

Optimising and handling the supplier portfolio and relationships

Involvement in trading derivatives/hedging techniques

Market analysis for trading strategies and contract demand

Ensuring persistent data and KPI follow-up

Claims handling and post fixing follow-up

