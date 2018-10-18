UK Supplier Expands Fuel Distribution Network

Conquest Oil Company is based in the south of the country close to the River Thames. File Image / Pixabay

Oil NRG, the parent company of UK bunker supplier Propeller Fuels, has expanded its regional fuel distribution network with the acquisition of a fellow UK-based distributor along with a further 22 trucks.

Family run Conquest Oil Company is based in the south of the country close to the River Thames.

Going forwards the firm will be known as Conquest Oil NRG.

The firm says the move gives it increased capability to supply into the south of the UK and a 25% increase in terminal capacity, operating from five retained terminals in the east and south of the UK.

It also gives the supplier an additional 40% in delivered volumes and a 50% uplift in distribution capability.

The supplier says it is now aiming for a top five position in the UK distributor rankings.

“The attitude and commitment of the management and staff of Oil NRG has been a major factor in the successful establishment of Propeller Fuels as a major player in the UK marine fuels market,” says Propeller Fuels’ Robert Thompson.

“This expansion of resources and capability, in a new area, will ensure the growth story continues.”

Propeller Fuels launched into the UK market at the end of last year.