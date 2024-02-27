Athens to Host IBIA Annual Convention 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA Executive Director Alexander Prokopakis announced the decision at the organisation's annual dinner in London on Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker industry body IBIA is set to hold its annual convention for 2024 in Athens.

IBIA Executive Director Alexander Prokopakis announced the decision at the organisation's annual dinner in London on Monday.

"I am thrilled to announce that we will convene in the city of Athens, Greece, a central hub for shipping, in the first week of November," Prokopakis said in a speech at the event.

The convention is scheduled for November 5-7.

Last year's event saw around 250 speakers and delegates gathering in Dubai, while the previous year the event was held in Houston.

IBIA is also hosting a gala dinner for its Asian members in April, a cocktail reception at Posidonia in Greece in June and will have representatives attending Sibcon in Singapore in October.