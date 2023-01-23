BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Newbuilding Manager in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior newbuilding manager in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates who have been a key part of large-scale complex projects and have a degree in supply chain, business administration, finance or a technical speciality, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Support, define and execute our strategic newbuilding projects and related decarbonization initiatives

Meet up with stakeholders and project team members to problem solve, innovate and drive momentum on the various projects

Create, develop and maintain relationships with key shipyards and broker channels

Investigate opportunities for additional value creation and optimization, supporting the strategic development of the newbuilding team

Contribute to improving our best practices by identifying learning opportunities and developing new policies, guidelines and processes

