BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Newbuilding Manager in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday January 23, 2023

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior newbuilding manager in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates who have been a key part of large-scale complex projects and have a degree in supply chain, business administration, finance or a technical speciality, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Support, define and execute our strategic newbuilding projects and related decarbonization initiatives
  • Meet up with stakeholders and project team members to problem solve, innovate and drive momentum on the various projects
  • Create, develop and maintain relationships with key shipyards and broker channels
  • Investigate opportunities for additional value creation and optimization, supporting the strategic development of the newbuilding team
  • Contribute to improving our best practices by identifying learning opportunities and developing new policies, guidelines and processes

For more information, click here.

