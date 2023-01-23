EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Newbuilding Manager in Copenhagen
Monday January 23, 2023
The role is based in the company's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk
Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior newbuilding manager in Copenhagen.
The company is looking for candidates who have been a key part of large-scale complex projects and have a degree in supply chain, business administration, finance or a technical speciality, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Support, define and execute our strategic newbuilding projects and related decarbonization initiatives
- Meet up with stakeholders and project team members to problem solve, innovate and drive momentum on the various projects
- Create, develop and maintain relationships with key shipyards and broker channels
- Investigate opportunities for additional value creation and optimization, supporting the strategic development of the newbuilding team
- Contribute to improving our best practices by identifying learning opportunities and developing new policies, guidelines and processes
