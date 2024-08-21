Shuttle Tanker in Carbon Capture Pilot Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Altera Wind: part of pilot. Image Credit / Altera.

A shuttle tanker and marine insurer Skuld are undertaking a pilot carbon capture project.

The ship's operator, Altera Infrastructure, is running the project under the latter's green shipping programme.

The project involves separating out the carbon dioxide molecules for transportation, storage and the possibility of them being used in another context as shipping's use of stored carbon dioxide would be limited.

"If shipping were to be a part of a well-functioning infrastructure the potential for including a considerable number of vessels in the carbon capture infrastructure is possible," a statement of Skuld's website said.

The results of the pilot will inform both the future design of Altera's ships and Skuld's understanding of the energy transition in the maritime sector.