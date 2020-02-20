Scrubber Retrofits Straightforward: Ship Operator

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Retrofitting scrubbers on roll on/roll off ferries stands up well compared to the prospect of converting the ships to operate with other, alternative forms of marine fuel.

The point was made at the Clean Shipping Alliance's London seminar by Dario Bocchetti, global energy saving manager of Italian shipping company Grimaldi, who was participating in the ship operators' panel.

He said that the company had experienced only a minor loss of cargo space through the installations while stability issues had caused a few retrofits to be reviewed.

"In general, we were able to do 80-90% of the retrofits that we wanted to," Bocchetti told the seminar.

In comparison retrofitting ships to use liquified natural gas was relatively complicated, he said.

CSA is a pro-scrubber lobby group of which Grimaldi is a member. The other companies participating in the panel were Spliethoff and Genco. Emissions abatement equipment, more commonly known as scrubbers, removes pollutants from a ship’s exhaust.