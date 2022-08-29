Germany: Govt to Support Zero-emission Shipbuilding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Germany: zero-emission shipbuilding. File Image / Pixabay.

Over a million euros has been allocated by the German government to a consortium for the digitisation of shipbuilding under the direction of Ostseestaal GmbH.

The government's coordinator for the maritime Industry and tourism, Claudia Müller, said the project would help shipyards keep abreast of digital developments in their field. The grant amounts to EUR 1.3 million ($1.3m).

More funds will be forthcoming to support zero-emissions shipping. EUR 30 million will be made available annually to 2025 to promote the building of zero-emission ships, according to a report by Offshore Energy.

Including other programmes, the government is providing EUR 60 million annually to help the country's shipping sector to innovate, it said.