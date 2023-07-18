New Ship Brokerage Aims for Low-carbon Business

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Futureships: going for green. File Image / Pixabay.

A new shipbroker has set up shop in London and Hong Kong with a specifically low-carbon shipping brief.

The broker, called Futureships, describes itself as a dry bulk specialist dealing in "top-rated vessels" and "innovative future ship designs providing alternative fuel propulsion", according to its website.

In essence older and badly managed tonnage will be spurned in favour of what are broadly known as eco-ships.

Among the eco features cited by the broker as being the type of ships it is interested in are the use of emerging alternative fuels, such as methanol, the deployment of wind sails (rotor or others) and carbon capture storage systems.