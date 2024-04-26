CMA CGM and Bpifrance Set up €200 Million Maritime Decarbonisation Fund

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Pulse fund will be put towards accelerating the maritime energy transition in France. File Image / Pixabay

French container line CMA CGM and bank Bpifrance have set up a €200 million maritime decarbonisation fund.

The Pulse fund will be put towards accelerating the maritime energy transition in France, CMA CGM said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

€20 million of the fund will go towards helping French fishing companies decarbonise their fleets.

"Through PULSE, CMA CGM energy fund, we're investing in sustainable advancements, from decarbonizing fishing vessels to supporting cutting-edge maritime research," the container line said.

"This unique initiative showcases our unwavering support for the industry's transformation, contributing to a cleaner tomorrow for oceans around the globe and fueling the journey to decarbonization."