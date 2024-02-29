CMA CGM Resumes Red Sea Transits 'On Case-by-Case Basis'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm had halted the transits at the start of this month, but is now partially reversing that decision. File Image / Pixabay

French container line CMA CGM is tentatively resuming transits through the Red Sea despite continued attacks on ships in the region from Yemen's Houthi movement.

The firm had halted the transits at the start of this month, but is now partially reversing that decision, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

"The CMA CGM Group has reevaluated the situation in the Southern Area of the Red Sea and the evolving conditions allow us to resume transit on case-by-case basis," the company said.

"The situation is being closely assessed for each vessel before each transit, routing choices therefore cannot be anticipated or communicated.

"Otherwise, all others vessels are rerouted via the Cape of Good Hope."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past three months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.