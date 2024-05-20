Act on Port Pollution, T&E Tells UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Spread of sulphur emissions across UK ports. Image Credit / T&E.

The UK government must take action on shipping pollution in the country's ports, environmental non-government organisation Transport & Environment has said.

The call for the government to make good on its policy to clean up shipping comes ahead of the publication of the government's refreshed plan to tackle UK shipping emissions, the Clean Maritime Plan.

"The UK government [should] implement long-overdue policy and regulations to finally get to grips with the combined and increasingly urgent issues of air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from UK shipping," T&E said.

"The government has an opportunity to so in its forthcoming refreshed CMP which it must not waste," it added.

To the underline the urgency of the case for action, T&E issued a list of the UK's ten most polluted ports for sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides and fine particulate matter (SOx, NOx and PM2.5).

The top three ports for pollution were Milford Haven, Southampton and Immingham.