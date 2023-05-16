Iran Detains Third Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tensions are heightening between Iran and the US over the safe passage of shipping. File Image / Pixabay

Iran's authorities have detained a third tanker in the space of as many weeks.

The IRGC Navy and Intelligence Ministry cooperated to arrest the tanker Purity at the Iranian port of Assaluyeh earlier this month, news provider the Tehran Times reported.

Iranian authorities allege the tanker had been illegally leased to a foreign entity with false documents since 2018, and that it had been used for fuel smuggling, according to the report.

The incident follows two others of Iranian forces detaining tankers over the past month.

In late April the Marshall Islands-flagged Advantage Sweet was detained in international waters in the Gulf of Oman, and at the start of May the VLCC Niovi was detained in the Strait of Hormuz.