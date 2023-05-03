Iran Detains VLCC in Strait of Hormuz

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Iranian authorities have thus far not given a reason for the arrest. File Image / Pixabay

The Iranian authorities have detained a VLCC in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy detained the VLCC Niovi in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, according to a report from the state-run IRNA news agency.

No reason was given for the arrest. The Panama-flagged oil tanker was on its way from Dubai to Fujairah in the UAE, according to the report.

Last week the Iranian authorities detained the tanker Advantage Sweet in international waters in the Gulf of Oman.

A group of US senators has recently argued that the US should arrest more tankers carrying Iranian oil in a bid to toughen enforcement of sanctions in place since 2018.